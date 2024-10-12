Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $674,000. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,948,000 after buying an additional 1,427,429 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Jabil Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of JBL opened at $124.23 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $156.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 4.81%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $474,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908,981.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,986.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,554 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

