James P. Shaughnessy Sells 7,500 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $508,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,106.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DOCU stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $69.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.77.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in DocuSign by 5.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 82,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 2,689.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $911,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

