Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 249.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 21,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,080,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 944,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In related news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo bought 9,247,081 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $12,618,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 604,606 shares in the company, valued at $38,144,592.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 1.8 %

JEF opened at $64.24 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.09 and its 200-day moving average is $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

