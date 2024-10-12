John Bicket Sells 54,504 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 54,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $2,605,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 997,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,662,144.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, John Bicket sold 93,212 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $3,721,023.04.

On Tuesday, August 27th, John Bicket sold 83,583 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $3,505,471.02.

On Tuesday, August 20th, John Bicket sold 78,128 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $3,164,965.28.

On Tuesday, August 6th, John Bicket sold 81,486 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $3,018,241.44.

On Tuesday, July 30th, John Bicket sold 65,632 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $2,416,570.24.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, John Bicket sold 82,925 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $3,157,784.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, John Bicket sold 36,358 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $1,353,608.34.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Samsara from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Samsara by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth $19,477,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara



Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

