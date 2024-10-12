John E. Kao Sells 90,000 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) CEO John E. Kao sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $1,019,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,543,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,813,323. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%. The firm had revenue of $681.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,901,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,250,000 after buying an additional 2,630,788 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 94.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,759 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 49.6% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 968,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 16.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,565,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth $1,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

