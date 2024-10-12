John Oyler Sells 6,175 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) CEO John Oyler sold 6,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $1,433,958.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene Stock Performance

BeiGene stock opened at $236.10 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $126.97 and a fifty-two week high of $248.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.48 and a beta of 0.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $929.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.34 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BGNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BGNE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in BeiGene by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.