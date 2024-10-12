Jørn Madsen Purchases 16,500 Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A – Get Free Report) Director Jørn Madsen bought 16,500 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$73.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,220,686.50.

Jørn Madsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Jørn Madsen sold 15,000 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.94, for a total transaction of C$1,259,100.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.63. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$36.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

