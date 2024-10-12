JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) to Neutral

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $235.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price target of $225.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.56.

Shares of HON stock opened at $215.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.22. The company has a market cap of $140.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,436,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 105,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,219,000. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 3,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

