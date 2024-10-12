JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades American International Group (NYSE:AIG) to Overweight

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $89.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $93.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NYSE:AIG opened at $77.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.87, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. American International Group has a 1-year low of $58.69 and a 1-year high of $80.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $200,000,012.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,077,548,560.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 199.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 303.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

