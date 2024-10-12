JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:JMI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 287.84 ($3.77) and traded as low as GBX 278 ($3.64). JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 279 ($3.65), with a volume of 196,280 shares traded.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £217.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1,743.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 279 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 287.84.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.