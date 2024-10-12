Karooooo (KARO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Karooooo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.469-1.656 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.88%. On average, analysts expect Karooooo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Karooooo stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $934.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.01. Karooooo has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Karooooo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Karooooo’s payout ratio is presently 340.16%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Karooooo from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

