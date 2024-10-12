Kelly Steckelberg Sells 14,151 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 14,151 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $963,966.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,565,887.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 8,901 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $603,398.79.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 8,901 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.47, for a total transaction of $591,649.47.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 8,901 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $609,184.44.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,013 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $299,276.10.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $283,596.48.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $293,610.48.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $70.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of -0.04. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $74.77.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,950,000 after purchasing an additional 721,923 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,731,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,233,000 after buying an additional 2,520,987 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,566,000 after buying an additional 2,579,720 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,902,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,069,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,749,000 after acquiring an additional 40,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

