Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Get Kennametal alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Report on Kennametal

Kennametal Stock Up 2.6 %

Kennametal stock opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.65. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $543.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.72 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the second quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter worth $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 2,552.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.