Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and traded as low as $7.99. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 40,754 shares traded.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 154.59%. The business had revenue of $816.94 million during the quarter.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

