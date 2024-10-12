Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,665,963,000 after acquiring an additional 27,254,172 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,627,000. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 108.2% in the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 7,799,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,793 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,959,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,665,000 after buying an additional 3,135,457 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 6,753,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,185,000 after buying an additional 2,872,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.18.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891 over the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 4.1 %

KMI stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

