Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Short Interest Update

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,640,000 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the September 15th total of 14,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of KGC opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

KGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 150.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 148,229 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 88,971 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 28.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 8,567,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 70.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 29,548 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

