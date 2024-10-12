KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $143.00 at Morgan Stanley

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of KKR opened at $135.62 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $135.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after buying an additional 11,134,363 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $217,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 198.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,207,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,452,363,000 after buying an additional 1,728,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,835,000 after buying an additional 1,585,447 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.