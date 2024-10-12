kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.72 and last traded at C$4.72. Approximately 39,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 57,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.74.

Get kneat.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded kneat.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on kneat.com

kneat.com Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.14. The firm has a market cap of C$405.92 million, a P/E ratio of -29.50, a PEG ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.08.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.45 million. kneat.com had a negative net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. Research analysts predict that kneat.com, inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

kneat.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for kneat.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for kneat.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.