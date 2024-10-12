Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the September 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

Shares of ADRNY opened at €34.13 ($37.51) on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €27.51 ($30.23) and a fifty-two week high of €34.94 ($38.39). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €31.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported €0.70 ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of €24.06 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

Featured Articles

