Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.93 and traded as high as $44.00. Kuraray shares last traded at $43.11, with a volume of 306 shares traded.

Kuraray Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.23.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Kuraray had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 6.33%.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

