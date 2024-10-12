L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $253.64.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $246.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $169.55 and a 1 year high of $247.33.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,261,095.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,189,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,863 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,749. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

