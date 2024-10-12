Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $133.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.95. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $79.94 and a twelve month high of $137.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.67). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 42.18%. The firm had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lamar Advertising

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,255,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 621,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,031,000 after acquiring an additional 281,582 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 399,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

