Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LANC. Loop Capital cut their target price on Lancaster Colony from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $180.28 on Friday. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $215.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.18 and a 200-day moving average of $187.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.35.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $452.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.70 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 19.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elliot K. Fullen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.00 per share, with a total value of $507,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares in the company, valued at $895,362. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,913,000 after acquiring an additional 85,658 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 520,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,326,000 after buying an additional 25,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,840,000 after buying an additional 15,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,664,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 2,386.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 172,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,517,000 after acquiring an additional 165,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

