Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

In other news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 8,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $33,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,373,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,492,144. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 89,014 shares of company stock worth $371,386 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lantronix by 27.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Lantronix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 404,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lantronix in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.51 million, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 2.13. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $6.95.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lantronix will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

