Lazard, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NYSE:LAZ)

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lazard in a report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Lazard’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. Lazard had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lazard from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lazard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LAZ

Lazard Stock Performance

Lazard stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. Lazard has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -150.54 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.99.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Lazard’s payout ratio is -571.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 87,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $4,219,981.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,225 shares in the company, valued at $74,679,058. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 87,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $4,219,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,225 shares in the company, valued at $74,679,058. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $99,969.99. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,727,723 shares in the company, valued at $86,403,427.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,497 shares of company stock worth $18,020,696 in the last quarter. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 0.4% in the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 204,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the first quarter valued at about $405,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the first quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.