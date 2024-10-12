LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 345,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 234,611 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in LendingClub by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 857,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LendingClub by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,270,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,502,000 after acquiring an additional 336,827 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 38.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 143,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 39,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $193,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,373,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,600,381.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,703 shares of company stock worth $562,705. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on LendingClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of LendingClub from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Shares of LC opened at $12.43 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $12.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 2.04.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

