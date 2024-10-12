LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LendingTree by 3.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in LendingTree by 185.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 16.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TREE. Northland Securities increased their price objective on LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Shares of TREE opened at $60.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average is $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $803.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.12. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $210.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.41 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

