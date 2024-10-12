Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 649,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 103,855 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 765,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,538,544.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,650. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LBRT opened at $20.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LBRT shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

