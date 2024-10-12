Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth about $942,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LECO opened at $194.33 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $261.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.50 and its 200-day moving average is $204.57.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LECO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total transaction of $193,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,880.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

