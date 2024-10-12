Lineage (LINE) versus Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) is one of 290 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Lineage to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Lineage pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lineage pays out -11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.2% and pay out 210.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Lineage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Lineage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lineage 0 5 11 1 2.76 Lineage Competitors 4140 14558 14485 379 2.33

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lineage and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Lineage currently has a consensus price target of $93.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.22%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 3.67%. Given Lineage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lineage is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lineage and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lineage $5.33 billion -$77.40 million -5.51 Lineage Competitors $1.02 billion $120.77 million 11.44

Lineage has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Lineage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lineage and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lineage N/A N/A N/A Lineage Competitors -6.12% 1.18% 1.16%

About Lineage

Lineage, Inc. is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

