Lithium X Energy (CVE:LIX) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Lithium X Energy Corp. (CVE:LIX – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.57 and traded as low as C$2.54. Lithium X Energy shares last traded at C$2.57, with a volume of 1,695,499 shares.
Lithium X Energy Stock Up 0.8 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.57.
Lithium X Energy Company Profile
Lithium X Energy Corp. operates as a lithium exploration and development company in Argentina and the United States. Its principal property is the Sal de los Angeles lithium-potash brine project comprising 8,854 hectares area located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Royce Resources Corp.
