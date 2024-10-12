Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $581.77.

View Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $604.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $572.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $144.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $611.59.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,621,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the third quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.