Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Lumentum from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $68.24 on Friday. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $68.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.81.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.36 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 40.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
