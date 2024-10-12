Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Get Lumentum alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Lumentum from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LITE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Lumentum Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth about $71,025,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,225,000 after purchasing an additional 442,177 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in Lumentum by 17.8% during the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,154,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,803,000 after purchasing an additional 174,828 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lumentum by 8.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,703,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,760,000 after purchasing an additional 130,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,642,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $68.24 on Friday. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $68.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.81.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.36 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 40.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.