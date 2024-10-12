Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.51.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LUN shares. Ventum Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$18.20 to C$17.30 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Lundin Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Lundin Mining Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$14.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.61. The company has a market cap of C$11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.11, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$8.18 and a 52-week high of C$17.97.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.03). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.51 billion.

In other news, Director Jack Oliver Lundin acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$815,854.00. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

