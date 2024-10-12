LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTC:LVMUY) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.44 Per Share

Get LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton alerts:

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTC:LVMUY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note issued on Thursday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.44 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.63. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s FY2025 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

Separately, TD Cowen upgraded shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:LVMUY opened at $142.97 on Friday. LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 52 week low of $131.16 and a 52 week high of $191.63.

About LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d’Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

