LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Cowen

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Down 0.7 %

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at $142.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.89 and its 200 day moving average is $154.99. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of $131.16 and a one year high of $191.63.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

