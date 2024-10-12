LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.44 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report released on Thursday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.63. The consensus estimate for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s current full-year earnings is $6.52 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s FY2025 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

Separately, TD Cowen raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $142.97 on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of $131.16 and a 1 year high of $191.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.24.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

