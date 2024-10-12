LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Down 80.3% in September

LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the September 15th total of 313,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Get LY alerts:

LY Trading Down 1.8 %

YAHOY opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.03. LY has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LY had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that LY will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, New Street Research upgraded shares of LY to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on LY

LY Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.