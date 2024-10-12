LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Lessened by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 125.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $93.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.52. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $88.46 and a 1 year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.