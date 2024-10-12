Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MDGL has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on MDGL

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $214.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of -0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.79 and a 200-day moving average of $245.62. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $299.98.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.55) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.69) earnings per share. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 146280.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -27.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William John Sibold sold 6,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.83, for a total value of $1,551,490.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,626,927.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 803,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,491,000 after acquiring an additional 414,484 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,335,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,055,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,884,000 after buying an additional 111,111 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,510,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,432,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.