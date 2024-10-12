Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MFC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Manulife Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a C$39.00 target price on Manulife Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.18.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$41.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 36.68. The firm has a market cap of C$74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.69. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$23.69 and a one year high of C$42.03.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.03. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of C$12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.27 billion.

Insider Activity at Manulife Financial

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Tin Ku sold 2,166 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.45, for a total transaction of C$81,116.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,474.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. In other Manulife Financial news, Director Tin Ku sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.45, for a total value of C$81,116.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253 shares in the company, valued at C$9,474.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Matthew Lyman Macinnis sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.67, for a total transaction of C$232,566.36. Insiders have sold 68,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,596 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.