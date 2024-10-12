Maquia Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAQC) Trading 1.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.88. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Trading Up 1.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15.

About Maquia Capital Acquisition

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

