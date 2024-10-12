Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

