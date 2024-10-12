Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Position Reduced by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $153,697,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 36,856.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 241,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,346,000 after buying an additional 240,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,750,000 after buying an additional 192,652 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,836,000 after buying an additional 149,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 133.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 221,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,442,000 after buying an additional 126,323 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.65.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.8 %

MAR stock opened at $262.63 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.75 and a 1-year high of $264.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.15 and its 200-day moving average is $238.11. The firm has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.