Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,397,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,863,000 after buying an additional 4,009,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,669,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,371,000 after purchasing an additional 250,207 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 71.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 31.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,373,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,576,000 after buying an additional 1,058,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 311.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,709,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,480,000 after buying an additional 2,051,935 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $19.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $21.42.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on AGI shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

