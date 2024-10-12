Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 16,953 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 129.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

First Horizon Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $17.46.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

