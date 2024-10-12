Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 25,800 Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QTRX. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth $786,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Quanterix in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 34.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 2,261.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 200,851 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QTRX. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Quanterix from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Quanterix from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Quanterix Stock Performance

Quanterix stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $451.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.36. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $29.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.19 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Quanterix

In related news, Director David R. Walt purchased 47,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $624,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,487,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,766,775.18. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

