Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 129,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sachem Capital in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sachem Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Sachem Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 18.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sachem Capital from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Sachem Capital Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Sachem Capital stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $118.81 million, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.73.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). Sachem Capital had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sachem Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.77%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 533.42%.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

Further Reading

