Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in WW International were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in WW International by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in WW International by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 79,026 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WW International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other WW International news, CEO Sima Sistani bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,410 shares in the company, valued at $200,557.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on WW International from $2.10 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut WW International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $0.75 target price on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on WW International from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

WW International Stock Performance

Shares of WW stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.72. WW International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $202.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

