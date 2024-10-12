Marshall Wace LLP Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Korro Bio were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Korro Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Korro Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Korro Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $649,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in Korro Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,419,000. Finally, Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korro Bio by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 1,137,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRRO stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. Korro Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $97.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average of $48.93.

Korro Bio ( NASDAQ:KRRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Korro Bio, Inc. will post -10.09 EPS for the current year.

KRRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. William Blair began coverage on Korro Bio in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Korro Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

